Ananya Panday shares a picture with her "Shiny friends" featuring Anant Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 : Several B-Towners rang in New Year in Jamnagar with the Ambani family. Ananya Panday, who was also there, shared a group picture from the bash on her Instagram account.

In the image, Ananya can be seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, and Veer Pahariya among others.

"Happy shiny friends (red heart emoji)," she captioned the pic.

Ananya looked gorgeous in a black cosy outfit. Janhvi was also all covered up in a vibrant sweater in shades of green, yellow, orange, blue, red, and plum. She paired it with blue denims.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and his family also celebrated New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar. Salman Khan, too, welcomed the new year in company of his fellow colleagues from Bollywood and Ambani family.

Recently, Salman celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar. Reportedly, the grand bash was held by Ambanis only.

Among the attendees were his mother Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for Bhaijaan.

Ananya Panday's aunt, Deanne Pandey, posted pictures from the venue on Instagram, including an image featuring a large sign that read, "Love (red emoji) you Bhaijaan."

Deanne also posted a photo in which she held a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail Khan shared a photo on Instagram posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

