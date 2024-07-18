Ananya Panday shares glimpse from dubbing session of 'Call Me Bae'

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 18 : After attending the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, actor Ananya Panday is back to work. On Thursday, she shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of 'Call Me Bae'.

Clad in a black outfit, Ananya can be seen showing her cup with her portrait on it and smiling for the camera.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Dubbing for my fave girl BAE."

She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae'.

The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers shared a fresh poster for the series on Instagram, announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

