Ananya Panday shares “jugaad” for heating pancakes!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actor Ananya Panday on Monday shared tips and tricks to heat the food with “Jugaad” on a trip.

Ananya took to Instagram stories and treated fans with a new video from her trip.

Ananya recorded the process of heating pancakes for breakfast.

In the video, the pancakes are kept on a plate and covered with a cloth. The pancakes are then heated with an iron-box!

Sharing the video, she wrote, “breakfast heating jugaad.”

On Saturday the actor also shared a glimpse of her trip to Ibiza.

Taking to Insta, Ananya treated fans with pictures of herself from her holiday. She captioned the post, "blue baby."

In the first picture, Ananya is seen sitting by a pool and drinking coconut water.

A subsequent image shows her taking a mirror selfie in a blue bikini.

In the fifth picture, she is seen sitting on the sand at a beach while staring at the camera. She had donned a stunning blue bikini and black sunglasses.

As soon as Ananya posted the photographs, her followers began to inquire about Aditya's location.

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the spotlight after photos from their trip were leaked on social media and quickly went viral. While the pair has not yet publicly acknowledged their relationship, they returned from their trip on the same day but chose to exit the airport separately. The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

