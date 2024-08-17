Ananya Panday shares nostalgic picture on cousin Alanna Panday’s birthday

Mumbai, Aug 17 Telugu Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’, has the sweetest birthday wish for her cousin Alanna Panday.

On Saturday, Ananya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from their childhood on the occasion of her sister’s birthday.

In the picture, the two can be seen embracing each other. Ananya wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday big sister, can’t believe you’re a mama. I love you”.

Alanna Panday is a model and a YouTuber, and is married to Ivor McCray with whom she tied the knot on March 16, 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot.

In March this year, Alanna Panday's family hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by many eminent Bollywood celebrities. A picture shared by Ananya, showcased the lavish decoration at the mummy-to-be's baby shower. The entire venue was decorated with blue and white flowers, balloons and customised wallpaper in the same theme.

For the event, Alanna donned a white-hued flowy gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece, subtle makeup, an open hairdo adorned with carnations and a radiated pregnancy glow.

Other videos from the event back then showed other guests like Gauri Khan, Alvira Khan, Salman Khan's mothers, Sushila Khan, Helen, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother, Maheep Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s next project ‘Call Me Bae’ also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor