Ananya Panday shares pics from friend's wedding featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Actor Ananya Panday recently gave fans a glimpse of a friend's wedding in Delhi.

The 'CTRL' actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures Among the images, one caught everyone's attention as it featured Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posing alongside Ananya and their group of friends.

In one of the photos, Ananya can be seen casually dressed in blue denim and a green sweatshirt, smiling for the camera. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor stood out in a stunning bright red saree, while Shikhar Pahariya kept it classic in a white-and-black outfit.

Captioning one of the posts, Ananya wrote, "Here for Nikki and Kochi."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil', in which she stars alongside Lakshya.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.

In her most recent Netflix project, 'CTRL', Ananya portrayed Nella Awasthi, an influencer who turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a difficult breakup.

Speaking toin a recent interview, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, expressed her pride in her daughter's journey.

Reflecting on Ananya's hard work and the challenges she overcame in her career, Bhavana said, "I'm very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise."

