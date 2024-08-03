Ananya Panday shares pictures from 'girls night'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Actor Ananya Panday on Saturday dropped a photo dump from her girls' night.

The pictures show Ananya flaunting her figure in a bodycon dress. Raising the glam quotient, she opted for minimal make-up and a sleek bun.

We can also spot her pet dog in the pictures.

"girls night," she captioned the post.

The post has been flooded with reactions from netizens.

"Hottest Panday," a fan commented.

"Gorgeous," another Instagram user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen starring in the web series 'Call Me Bae'.The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers shared a fresh poster for the series on Instagram, announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae' is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. However, an official announcement regarding these two projects are still awaited.

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

