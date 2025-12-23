Ananya Panday shares ‘Saath Samundar Paar’ video featuring Chunky Panday, says ‘we love you papa’

Mumbai, Dec 23 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to her social media account to share the video of the iconic song Saath Samundar Par from the movie Vishwatma, which featured her father and actor Chunky Panday.

Sharing the video on her social media account, she wrote, “Papa. We love you,” further tagging her father, Chunky, on her social media account. The video clip features her father Chunky Panday and actress Sonam Khan from their hit movie, Vishwatma.

The original song in the movie starred the late actress Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol and went on to become a chartbuster. Originally sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan, the track was composed by Viju Shah.

The song has now been reprised in Chunky’s daughter Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie Main Teri Tu Mera, Tu Mera Main Teri. The song has been sung by singer Karan Nawani.

Ananya, who is all geared up for the release of her movie in just two days, had taken to her social media account earlier in the day to share her excitement upon receiving great appreciation from none other than the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress posted a video from her recent appearance on the popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17”. Big B was heard saying, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors; everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes… We are all in the same profession; we are informed three months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues, and everything else.”

Amitabh added, “When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic and should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

Sharing the video on her social media account, Ananya wrote, “The biggest moment of any actor’s life – I will cherish your words forever, Amit Ji.” (sic) For the uninitiated, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan along with Ananya and is set for a Christmas release on the 25th of December.

