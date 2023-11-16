Ananya Panday shares special birthday wish for Aditya Roy Kapur, calls him "AD"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : As actor Aditya Roy Kapur turned a year older today, warm wishes have been pouring in, but the most special wish is finally here. His rumoured girlfriend and actor, Ananya Panday, shared a stunning picture to wish him.

Taking to Instagram story, Ananya posted a photo featuring Aditya with the scenic view as a backdrop.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy Birthday AD."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch.

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Aditya made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'London Dreams', which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles.

Although he has previously played a number of supporting roles, his memorable depiction of the depressed and lost musician Rahul Jaykar in the 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' won him a tonne of fans and great repute in the industry. Long-running rumours of his relationship with his coworker Shraddha Kapoor, who also played the lead female role in Aashiqui 2, surfaced after the film.

His most well-known works include 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Ludo'.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor