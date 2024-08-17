Ananya Panday shares sweet throwback pic with cousin Alanna on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is preparing for her upcoming series 'Call Me Bae,' took a moment to share a sweet birthday wish for her cousin Alanna Panday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 'Dream Girl 2' actress posted a throwback picture that melted the hearts of her fans.

The picture shows Ananya and Alanna from their childhood, where the two cousins are seen hugging each other with love.

Ananya captioned the picture with a heartfelt message, saying, "Happy birthday big sister, can't believe you're a mama. I love you."

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby in February. They both welcomed their baby boy last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen starring in the web series 'Call Me Bae'.

Earlier in May, makers shared a fresh poster for the series on Instagram, announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

With Ananya leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae' is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming venture, 'CTRL', which will be released on Netflix on October 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor