Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi surprise fans at NH7 Weekender

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav recently attended the NH7 Weekender 2023 music festival in Pune, where they performed their song 'Do Jo Hota Hai' from their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' live in front of audiences.

An ode to the carefree essence of youth, 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai', in its melodic concoction brews a cup of warm feelings for the listeners. OAFF and Savera's music is blended perfectly with Lothika's vocals and compliments Savera's breezy voice. The lyrics, which weave the music together, have been penned to action by veteran Javed Akhtar.

Speaking of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

