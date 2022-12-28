Ananya Panday sizzles in semi-sheer white bodysuit

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday shared a string of hot pictures on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared the post which she captioned in French, "Jusqu'ici, tout va bien (So far, so good)."

In the pictures, Ananya struck many poses in a hot semi-sheer white bodysuit and could be seen flaunting her long legs as she soaked in the reflected rays of the sun.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Super hot ananya," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Are you a killer because you are killing me everyday with your smile CUTENESS prettiness and with your hotness."

"You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always," a fan wrote.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India release. Produced by Karan Johar, the film though failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

