Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae' returns for season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment have announced the development of a second season for their comedy-drama TV series 'Call Me Bae'.

The comedy-drama has held the top position in India's Prime Video rankings and has been among the top 10 trending titles in over 50 countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, as per the Prime Video India team.

"Witnessing the overwhelming love and appreciation for 'Call Me Bae' has been truly amazing," said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India.

"Encouraged by this response, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of Bae's journey alongside her tribe," he added.

The series, featuring a dynamic cast led by Ananya Panday, also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Mini Mathur.

Its emotionally resonant themes, such as self-identity and personal belief, have struck a chord with viewers.

The vibrant soundtrack has also gained traction, with tracks like 'Vekh Sohneeya' and 'Churaaiyaan' trending on social media platforms.

Producer Karan Johar expressed enthusiasm for the second season, saying, "The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for the love it has garnered globally. We're eager to delve deeper into the characters and their stories."

Apoorva Mehta from Dharmatic Entertainment echoed this sentiment, highlighting the commitment to continuing the series' momentum.

"We are thrilled to develop new character arcs and storylines for the upcoming season," Mehta said.

Talking about 'Call Me Bae', it is an eight-part series, which is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers.

The series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' is available to stream on Prime Video.

