Ananya Panday stuns in bodycon dress; fans say 'She's setting unrealistic standards...'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her upcoming web series 'Call Me Bae,' has shared a series of pictures leaving fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Ananya dropped several pictures showcasing her candid moments.

The first picture was a selfie with a no-makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. Another picture captured her posing in front of a mirror in a brown bodycon dress, flaunting her curves.

Ananya also shared a playful moment with her pet dog, a photo of her eating a burger while getting her makeup done, and a snapshot of a plaque reading, "Take your pleasure seriously."

The series included pictures of ducks near the water, a building surrounded by trees, her dog lying in bed, and some balloon decorations.

The final photo was a quirky selfie with Ananya wearing a hoodie, cap, and huge glasses, smiling at the camera. She captioned the post with a simple, "sup."

Soon after the actress dropped pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One person wrote, "She's setting unrealistic standards for how beautiful women should look."

Another person commented, "@ananyapanday most beautiful girl in world,"

"My princess @ananyapanday," wrote a third user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das.

The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

Earlier in May, makers took to their Instagram account to share a fresh poster of the series announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

In the new poster, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress can be seen dressed in a red and white outfit, sitting on suitcases and staring down at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor