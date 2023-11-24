Ananya Panday thanks Gauri Khan for making her "dream home" special

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as her home has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan. She shared a glimpse of her "dream home".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture of her and Gauri Khan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0BSHNBtr4O/

"My first home .. my dream home. thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you're the best, love you!!!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Suhana Khan wrote, "Faves".

Maheep Kapoor commented, "Congratulations Anne can't wait to see your first home."

Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Congratulations!! Big moment [?]"

Ananya shared on the occasion of Dhanteras that she has bought a new house in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

In the pictures, the 'Liger' actor could be seen performing Griha Pravesh puja.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Dream Girl 2' besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor