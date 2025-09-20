Ananya Panday to Neeraj Ghaywan: Everything that you make is a masterclass

Mumbai, Sep 20 Mumbai, Sep 20 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has heaped praise on National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan as his directorial “Homebound” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Taking to her stories section on Instagram, Ananya shared the announcement poster by Dharma Productions which had “India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards. Homebound” written on it.

Ananya then captioned the post: “Wow!! This is incredible congratulations to the entire team. I can't wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a master class @neeraj.ghaywan sir.”

It was announced on Friday, when Karan Johar announced that his production “Homebound” has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Ghaywan had said in a statement that he is deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

“Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

“Homebound” premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation.

Meanwhile, Ananya on the work front is gearing up for her upcoming films, “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya Lalwani and “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” filmed across Croatia and Rajasthan, also features veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

