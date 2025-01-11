Ananya Panday visits Golden temple with mother and sister

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 11 : Actor Ananya Panday recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, to begin her weekend with a peaceful and spiritual experience.

The actor, accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Pandey, took some time out to explore the serene atmosphere of the revered gurdwara.

Sharing glimpses from her visit on Instagram, Ananya posted a photo of herself inside the Golden Temple with folded hands, smiling peacefully while the gurdwara's majestic backdrop loomed behind her.

For her spiritual sojourn, Ananya opted for a traditional white floral-printed suit. The actress also took her followers through the Golden Temple complex, showcasing the serene surroundings.

After soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the Golden Temple, Ananya and her family indulged in Amritsar's renowned culinary delights.

The actress posted a photo of herself holding a "kullad" (clay pot) while enjoying a hearty meal at a local restaurant.

Along with this image, Ananya shared mouthwatering pictures of her meal, which included parathas and lassi.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil', in which she stars alongside Lakshya.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.

In her most recent Netflix project, 'CTRL', Ananya portrayed Nella Awasthi, an influencer who turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a difficult breakup.

Speaking toin a recent interview, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, expressed her pride in her daughter's journey.

Reflecting on Ananya's hard work and the challenges she overcame in her career, Bhavana said, "I'm very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise."

