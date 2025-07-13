Ananya Panday welcomes Jaggu Dada to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Ananya Panday welcomed Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada to the "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" family.

Re-sharing a post of co-star Kartik Aaryan, Ananya wrote on her Insta stories, "The coolest ever! Welcome to the TMMTMTTM family Jaggu dada @apnabhidu."

On Saturday, Kartik introduced the netizens to the 'OG Hero' of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram and shared a video introducing Jackie as the new addition to the cast of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". The clip opens with Kartik in the frame, who later pans the camera to Jackie showering flying kisses on the board of the film.

The little of the "OG Hero" given to Jackie by Kartik seems apt as he made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai's 1983 release "Hero".

A blockbuster hit at the box office, the movie turned out to be the stepping stone in Jackie's journey as a leading man in Bollywood.

Talking about "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," the much-discussed drama marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Kartik is currently filming the drama directed by Sameer Vidwans in Rajasthan. Before this, Kartik and Ananya wrapped up the exciting Croatia schedule for the forthcoming romantic entertainer.

As Ananya's Croatia schedule came to an end, the duo marked the occasion by grooving on the song "Dheeme Dheeme" from Ananya and Kartik's previous outing, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Kartik has been constantly treating his InstaFam with regular updates from the drama.

Produced by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is scheduled to reach the audience on February 13 next year.

