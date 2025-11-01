Ananya Panday’s ‘BAE’ becomes a Halloween favorite — fans can’t get enough!

Ananya Panday has evolved to be one of the finest actress in Bollywood who has proved to be a versatile actress by her choice of role. Annaya Panday made a web series debut through film Call Me Bae in 2024 and it turned out to one masterpiece. Her acting her fashion was loved by audience. Ananya Panday’s ‘BAE’ from Call Me Bae has clearly made her mark. Since the show’s release, the character’s confident, quirky energy and iconic fashion moments have turned into a cultural moodboard for Gen Z.

This Halloween, fans took their love a step further — dressing up as Bae herself. From bold orange skirts to statement accessories, they recreated her looks with impressive detail, proving how deeply the character has resonated. More than just a style inspiration, Bae has become a pop culture symbol — one that celebrates individuality, ambition, and fun. It’s a testament to how Ananya continues to connect with audiences, embodying the effortless charm of a true Gen Z icon.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned a year older on the 30th of October. The who’s who of Bollywood took to their social media accounts to wish the birthday girl well on her special day. But the most special wish was from none other than Ananya’s father, Chunky Pandey. Sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of photos and videos of unseen moments of the actress’ family life, Chunkey shared, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday, my little baby forever, @ananyapanday. Have the biggest, bestest year and shine on forever."

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, took to her social media account to share a lot of pictures from the birthday girl’s childhood days. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, my baby girl!!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on!!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy!!!!" In another unseen video of the actress straight from her toddler days, Bhavana seems to have become emotional, and that is reflected in her social media caption. Sharing the adorable video of baby Ananya, she wrote, “In love with the magic of movies since forever!!!!! @ananyapanday! #birthdayeve #shineon.”