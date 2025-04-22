Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday to Make Bollywood Debut with Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Ahaan Panday who is cousin of Annaya Panday and brother of popular fashion youtuber Alanna Panday will soon be seen on big screen. The film will release on July 18 in theatres. Saiyaara is an intense love story which also features 'Big Girls Don't Cry' fame Aneet Padda. While announcing about this film YRF posted a text story with caption they wrote, "Theirs is a love story like no other".

YRF reads, “Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.”

Talking About the film Saiyaara, an intense love story presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri, and produced by Akshaye Widhani, marks the first collaboration between YRF and Mohit Suri. The caption teased, "Theirs is a love story like no other… (musical note, red heart and dizzy emojis)."