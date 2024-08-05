Ananya Panday's 'CTRL' to be released in October, more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Actor Ananya Panday-starrer 'CTRL' is opting for a digital route.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, 'CTRL' will be released on Netflix on October 4.

Sharing the update, streaming giant Netflix dropped a video showcasing stills of Ananya from the film.

"Think again. CTRL releases on 4 October, only on Netflix," the post read.

The official synopsis from the streamer read, "CTRL stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?"

Thrilled to be collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi for this film, Ananya in a press note shared by Netflix shared, "CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?"

Nikhil Dwivedi has come on board as a producer for the film.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi added, "Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL brings a thought provoking narrative to the fore in a unique format that will reflect in every frame of this film. Whether it is the cast on screen or all those working behind the scenes, the entire team was excited and engrossed in this world, meticulously bringing it to life. Looking forward to our collaboration with Netflix and reaching a wide audience with film's universally relevant themes."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director - Original Films, Netflix India, adds, "CTRL is a testament to our promise of telling genre-bending stories that thrill and entertain. Vikramaditya Motwane has brilliantly crafted this new age thriller that shocks and captivates in equal measure. Ananya Panday's honest portrayal intensifies the drama. We can't wait for the audience to log into this riveting ride."

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also explained what audience can expect from 'CTRL'.

"With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant," he said.

