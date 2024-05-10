Ananya Panday's has a quirky take on Met Gala Theme: 'Sleeping beauties: reawakening fashion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Ananya Panday, who is enjoying time with her new puppy 'Riot', dropped a playful picture reminiscent of the Met Gala's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

The 'Dream Girl 2' actress on Thursday, posted a funny picture on her Instagram stories, leaving her fans in stitches.

In the picture, Panday is seen dozing off peacefully on a cozy sofa surrounded by cushions while her makeup artist works on her.

Offering a glimpse into her dressing room, the actress humorously captioned, "Sleeping beauties - reawakening fashion," in reference to the Met Gala 2024 theme.

Just last week, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress introduced Riot to the world by sharing some adorable moments with the little puppy. In the first picture, Ananya and her pet appeared adorable as they posed together.

After inundating her followers with several images of the dog, she later shared another snapshot of the pooch sleeping peacefully beside her on her bed.

Sharing the photo album, the actress wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - "RIOT". He is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

