Ananya Panday's Maldives trip includes swimming with sea turtles, amazing sunsets & yummy food

Mumbai, Sep 13 Actress Ananya Panday is making the most of her time in the Maldives. The 'Call Me Bae' actress decided to raise the temperature by sharing a couple of smoldering pics from her fun getaway on social media.

The primary photograph from her latest IG post showed her posing in a white two-piece on the beach, accompanied by another similar beach pic. This was followed by a snap of Ananya doing deep-sea diving. We could also see her looking all chic in a short white dress while she faced the camera with the sea in the backdrop.

Ananya further shared a glimpse of the beautiful resort where she was staying during her time in the Maldives.

From exploring the forest, to deep sea diving, to exquisite food, to relaxing massages, to candlelight dinner, to breakfast in the pool, Ananya's Maldives holiday had it all.

"So amazed !!! Swimming with sea turtles and seeing dolphins and some amazing sunsets and looking at eagle rays swim by in my pyjamas and yummy food in a tree top spot and massages and Pilates !!! Pinch me (Sun emoji)," the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress captioned the post.

Back on Thursday, Ananya posted a video of herself relishing her favourite delicacy on the exotic island.

Staying behind the camera, Ananya filmed a variety of croissants and puffs at a fine bakery.

She dropped another video on social media, showcasing her luxurious water villa. Situated right between a waterbody, the villa enjoys swing and resting chairs, giving an end-to-end view of the sea in the Maldives.

Work-wise, Ananya will next be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the much-hyped drama will also have Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta playing crucial roles, along with others.

The project marks Ananya's second on-screen collaboration with Kartik, after their 2019 outing "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Backed by Karan Johar, in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 13 next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor