Ananya Pandey calls herself 'Ananya Coy Kapur' in new 'Koffee with Karan' promo, adds fuel to her dating rumours with Aditya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : The famous chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has witnessed several celebrities revealing personal details about their life. The ongoing eighth season is no exception.

On Friday, KJo shared a new promo of the season, in which Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan are seen gracing the popular Koffee couch together. A small glimpse of Ananya and Sara's conversation with Karan was enough to catch everyone's attention as the actresses were teased about their love life.

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them have confirmed the reports.

The duo recently attended a party together.

Several clips and images from the bash circulated online in which Ananya and Aditya were seen holding each other's hands. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

