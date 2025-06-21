Ananya wishes ‘twin’ Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday calls her ‘most beautiful person’

Mumbai, June 21 On Bhavna Panday’s birthday, actress Ananya Panday wished her "mama," lovingly calling her her "twin," while actor Chunky Panday described his wife as "the most beautiful person in the world."

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where shared a throwback video featuring her from her toddler days and her mother.

The actress captioned it: “Happy birthday mama thanks for passing on all the fun(crazy).”

She then went on to share a photo collage and wrote: “Kisses to you twin (I'd like to believe @bhavanapandey.”

Chunky, who is currently holidaying with Bhavna, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Thailand, took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures featuring him and his wife from their vacation.

He wrote the caption: “Happy Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Person in the World @bhavanapandey Love you Always and forever.”

Talking about Ananya, she has concluded the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ starring Kartik Aaryan on June 18. Celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya grooved on the song "Dheeme Dheeme" from their previous collaboration, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" marked Ananya's second professional association with Kartik after the 2019 release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also marks a new beginning for Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions after their fallout following Kartik's stepping away from Dharma Production's "Dostana 2".

Talking about Chunky, he was recently seen in the fifth installment of “Housefull 5”, which boasts a massive star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The first installment of “Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

