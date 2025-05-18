"And that's a wrap": Akshay Kumar shares BTS video from Bhooth Bangla sets to announce end of final shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced the final wrap of his upcoming movie 'Bhooth Bangla'. It is directed by Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited horror comedies of Indian cinema. The film marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for a movie on the big screens after 15 years.

Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets featuring the actor and actress Wamiqa Gabbi to announce the final wrap of the movie.

The 'Housefull' actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video with a waterfall in the background. Akshay is seen dancing to the song while dressed in joggers and a green shirt.

While sharing the video, the actor wrote,

"And that's a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJyTucazU-U/?

Apart from Akshay Kumar, thefilm also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

As per the press note by the makers, the film has been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan.

The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for its theatrical release on 2nd April 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor