Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Join Archery Premier League as Co-Owners of Delhi's Prithviraj Yodhas

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor and former national-level archer Lin Laishram, are all set to enter the world of sports entrepreneurship as the proud co-owners of Prithviraj Yodhas together with visionary leader Dr. Vikas Garg. The team is Delhi’s franchise in the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL). The 10-day league will take place from October 2 to 12, 2025, at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

For Lin, this is more than just a new venture, it’s a homecoming to the sport that shaped her childhood. Inspired by her father, who served as President of the Archery Association (Manipur) Lin began shooting arrows at the age of 10, competing in her first Sub-Junior Nationals. She later honed her skills at the Tata Archery Academy, winning multiple medals and claiming the Junior National Championship in 1998. Though an injury forced her to step away from competitive archery, her passion for the sport never faded.

Randeep Hooda, co-owner, shared his excitement, “Owning a team with Lin is incredibly special. Archery has been a big part of her life, and seeing her return to the sport in this way is heartwarming. Together, we want to support these talented athletes and bring archery closer to audiences across India. Leagues help expose young talent to international players and more competition creating a larger talent pool to represent India internationally and win more competitions.”

Lin Laishram, co-owner of Prithviraj Yodhas added, “Archery taught me so much, it gave me discipline, patience, and perseverance. Even though I had to leave competitive archery early, my love for the sport never went away. Now, to come back as a team owner and support young archers is a dream come true. I hope we can inspire more people, especially young girls, to pick up the bow and arrow and experience the joy of this sport.”

Dr. Vikas Garg, Owner of Prithviraj Yodhas and Chairman at Ebix Group, said, “The launch of the Archery Premier League represents a transformative milestone for Indian archery—turning it into a dynamic, fan-friendly sport that promotes talent cultivation at all levels. As co-owners of the Prithviraj Yodhas, we are dedicated to fostering an environment that champions excellence, innovation, and India’s rich sporting traditions.”



The Archery Premier League 2025 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring top Indian archers like Deepika Kumari, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Rishabh Yadav, along with international stars including Mike Schloesser (Netherlands), Andrea Becerra (Mexico), and Brady Ellison (USA). Six franchises, each with a mix of Indian and foreign talent, will compete in a double round-robin format, culminating in semifinals and the final. With eight archers per team, including four men and four women, the league aims to make archery more exciting and accessible to fans, blending skill, strategy, and entertainment.

The APL, organized by the Archery Association of India (AAI) under the able stewardship of Former Member of Parliament, AAI President Shri Arjun Munda and AAI Secretary Shri. Virendra Sachdeva, has found support from World Archery, World Archery Asia, and the Sports Ministry of India.