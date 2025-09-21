Andhra Pradesh CM, DyCM congratulate Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amaravati, Sep 21 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that this well-deserved recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions as an actor, director, and producer that have profoundly enriched Indian cinema, inspiring generations.

The CM also shared a picture of the actor on X.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Mohanlal.

Pawan Kalyan, who is a leading actor of the Telugu film industry, stated that he was happy to learn that the Government of India has decided to confer the Phalke award on Mohanlal.

The Jana Sena leader said in a statement that Mohanlal gives priority to being natural in his acting. As a protagonist, he played a variety of characters. Pawan Kalyan noted that the Malayalam actor received five national film awards.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that though Mohanlal acted in a few Telugu movies, he entertained the audience through dubbed movies. ‘Iddaru’, ‘Company’ and ‘Janatha Garaga’ became popular among the Telugu audience.

Pawan Kalyan expressed the wish that Mohanlal achieve many more honours.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Mohanlal on being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “His contribution to Indian cinema is everlasting, and his versatility as an actor is unparalleled. Wishing him continued glory and good health,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X.

Meanwhile, Tollywood Megastar K. Chiranjeevi also took to X to congratulate Mohanlal. “My dear Lalettan Mohanlal, heartfelt congratulations on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your remarkable journey and iconic performances have enriched Indian cinema. Truly a well-deserved recognition,” posted Chiranjeevi.

Popular actor Jr NTR also congratulated Mohnan. “Heartiest congratulations to the legendary Mohanlal sir on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A true icon of Indian cinema, this recognition is well deserved,” wrote Jr NTR.

