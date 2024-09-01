Andhra Pradesh: Hansika Motwani visits Tirumala to seek blessings of Lord Balaji

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 : Actor Hansika Motwani reached Tirumala along with her family on Sunday to perform darshan of Lord Balaji.

Clad in a simple and elegant suit, she arrived at Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji today morning. Outside the temple, fans swarmed to take photos with her.

Hansika debuted on TV as a child artist in a popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru', which also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South for her performance. She later appeared in the film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya.

Hansika debuted in Tamil cinema with 'Mappillai'. Her next Tamil film, 'Engeyum Kadhal' was a successful one. Her film M Rajesh's romantic comedy 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', became a blockbuster and won her great accolades for her performance.

In Telugu cinema, she starred in 'Denikaina Ready', which earned rave reviews from the audience. She received her Best Actress nomination at the 60th Filmfare Awards South for her performance in the films.

In 2013, she acted in four Tamil films, including Settai, Sundar C's Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Hari's Singam II starring Suriya, and Venkat Prabhu's Biriyani, which starred Suriya's brother Karthi. She was seen in the horror 105 Minuttess and Guardian (2024).

