Andhra Pradesh Police Summon Director Ram Gopal Varma for Questioning Over Morphed Images of CM Chandrababu Naidu

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh police issued a summons to film director Ram Gopal Varma over his alleged involvement in posting morphed photographs of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. A police team from Prakasam district visited Varma's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at around 10 a.m., personally serving a notice to the director. Varma has been asked to appear before the investigation officer at Maddipadu police station on November 19.

“We served the notices to (Varma) to appear before the investigation officer,” Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar said.

After being served with the notice, director Ram Gopal Varma informed police officials that he would attend the investigation, according to a police official. Prakasam district police registered a case against Varma on November 11, following allegations of posting morphed images of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. The case was filed based on a complaint from Ramalingam (45), a resident of Maddipadu, under multiple legal sections.

Ramalinga filed the case as the alleged social media posts reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in the society and also hurt their personalities.