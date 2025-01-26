Andie MacDowell experiences reverse nepotism after daughter Margaret Qualley success in Hollywood

Washington DC [US], January 26 : Veteran actress Andie MacDowell, known for her roles in films like Footloose and Lord of the Apes, joked about experiencing "reverse nepotism" after the success of her daughter, Margaret Qualley, reported Deadline.

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the veteran actress joked about benefiting from some favoritism in the industry as her daughter Margaret Qualley's star has risen over the years.

"She's crushing it. She's great, so good in 'The Substance', and the movie is fantastic. And she takes so many chances, she's so much braver than I could have ever been. She really carved her own road, I'm super proud of her. They always accuse the children of [nepotism], but I'm now cool, because I'm Margaret Qualley's mom and also, I'm Jack Antonoff's mother-in-law, so it's a double-whammy. Letters in the mailbox, like 'I think you're wonderful,' and they're 13." said Andie MacDowell as quoted by Deadline.

Margaret solidified her star power in Netflix's Maid, a limited series adaptation of Stephanie Land's best-selling memoir of the same name, which earned her a second Emmy nomination, following her 2019 nomination for Fosse/Verdon.

That same year, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was also seen in films like 'Drive-Away Dolls' and 'Kinds of Kindness'.

She was last seen in the film 'The Substance' which has earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Fargeat, Best Actress for Moore and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The mother of Margaret who has been in the industry for over two decades and has been actively attending the award shows made a surprising confession during an interview at the Cannes Festival last year.

While talking about the ways fashion and beauty at the event have evolved over the years, the mother of three shared,

"I didn't come to Cannes for promotion of the 1989 film 'Sex, Lies and Videotape'. I just had a baby. I was afraid." as quoted by People magazine.

It was unknown which of her children she was referring to, although her son, Justin, was born in 1986, and her daughter, Rainey, in 1990. She is also a mother to Margaret and has all of her children with her ex-husband Paul Qualley.

"Because of the shift in our expectations and because we brought it out, they can't be like that to us anymore," Andie shared while adding that if she'd recently had a baby and Cannes was coming up in her schedule, then she would not be afraid to attend the festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor