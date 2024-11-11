Andra Day all set to join season 2 cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Washington [US], November 11 : Singer and songwriter Andra Day is all set to join season two of Disney's 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' as Athena, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I can't wait to bring her to life and work alongside such talented actors," Day said in a video statement after Disney announced the news. "Stay tuned for this epic journey y'all."

Jeffries will return as Annabeth along with Walker Scobell (the titular Percy), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Charlie Bushnell (Luke) and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse). "While Daniel Diemer will play Tyson the Cyclops in season two. Tamara Smart will play Thalia Grace, the demigod daughter of Zeus. Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho will have guest roles as the Gray Sisters as well," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood a year after the events of season one to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a Cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege by the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits him," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is a fantasy TV series created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg for Disney+, based on the book series of the same name by Riordan. Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered on December 19, 2023, on Disney+, with the first season consisting of eight episodes.

Season 2 will premiere in 2025. It is based on 'The Sea of Monsters', the second book in Riordan's Percy Jackson series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor