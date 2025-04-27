Andrea Barber recalls "Gross Question" about his 'Full House' co-star John Stamos

Washington DC [US], April 27 : Popular sitcom 'Full House' viewers likely had crushes on John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse in the show, but his young co-stars didn't see him that way.

Andrea Barber, who played the next-door neighbour in the series, recalled an old interview in which she was asked if she "ever" had "a crush" on Stamos, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress called it a "gross question" as she was way too young at that time and regarded Stamos as his elder brother.

While speaking on the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast alongside co-star Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber recalled being asked in interviews if she "ever" had a "crush" on Stamos.

"No," she added, going on to say of Stamos and fellow co-star Dave Coulier, who played family friend Joey Gladstone, who also helped raise the Tanner girls alongside widowed dad Danny (Bob Saget), "

"They're like our older brothers, and we do not think of them that way," added Barber as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sweetin agreed, adding, "Not even older brothers. They're like my uncles."

As per the outlet, the moment came up during a game of "Would You Rather" on a recent minisode of Barber and Sweetin's rewatch podcast, as they look back at the two-parter where Jesse and Becky (Lori Loughlin) get married.

During the wedding-themed quiz, the co-hosts were asked if they'd rather marry Joey or Jesse, but they found the question to be "weird."

"They're like family, and it's weird," Sweetin said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair did, however, pick Joey, with Sweetin saying the choice was based on "temperament alone."

"There's nothing remotely attractive about this," Barber added later. "They are just our buddies and, yeah, this is kind of a weird question."

After Full House ended in 1995, Sweetin, Barber, Bure and more of the Full House cast reprised their roles in the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which ran from 2016-2020.

