Andrea Jeremiah's 'Mask' unit expresses grief over loss of lives at Karur

Chennai, Sep 29 Expressing grief over the loss of lives at a political rally in Karur, which left 41 persons dead, the unit of 'Mask', which is being produced by popular actress Andrea Jeremiah, has said that the unit of 'Mask' partakes in the grief of those who have lost dear ones in the tragedy.

Actress Andrea, who is turning producer with 'Mask', on Monday posted a tweet in Tamil on her X timeline on behalf of her film unit. Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the mishap at Karur, the actress and her unit said that they were praying to nature for the complete and swift recovery of all those who had sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in the mishap.

The actress, wrote in Tamil a condolence message, which when loosely translated reads, "We are deeply pained to learn of the loss of lives, including those of women and children, at the mishap in Karur. We share the grief of the families who have lost dear ones and pray to nature that those who have suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment recover swiftly and completely to return to their homes."

For the unaware, Andrea is turning producer with director Vikarnan Ashok’s upcoming Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead.

Interestingly, this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

Taking to X to make the announcement, Andrea had then said, “And here’s the #firstlook of our baby #MASK !!! Yours truly has turned producer with this one. So wish me luck.Big thank you to everyone involved in the film.”

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s Vada Chennai.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

One other interesting aspect about the posters released is that all of them have the phrase ‘Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran’, giving rise to speculation that director Vetrimaran plays a character called Vaathiyaar in the film.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film, which is now in its final stages of shooting, is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot film company.

