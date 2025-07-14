Andrew Garfield boards Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature 'Artificial'

Washington DC [US], July 14 : Actor Andrew Garfield has officially signed on for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature 'Artificial' at Amazon MGM, reported Variety.

Garfield joins 'Anora' breakout and recent Oscar nominee Yura Borisov in the feature, which is described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence," reported Variety.

Simon Rich wrote the script and will produce alongside Heyday Films' David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, as well as Jennifer Fox.

According to Variety, 'Artificial' reunites Garfield, Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. Guadagnino recently directed 'After the Hunt,' starring Julia Roberts, Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, which will be released in theatres on October 10.

Early reports claimed that, alongside Garfield and Borisov, Monica Barbaro was also circling a lead role in "Artificial," and asserted that the film centred around AI company OpenAI and the period in 2023 where its CEO, Sam Altman, was fired and rehired in just a few days, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Artificial' comes at a busy period for Garfield.

Alongside 'After the Hunt,' he's also starring in Enid Blyton adaptation and family franchise hopeful 'The Magic Faraway Tree' alongside Claire Foy, Jessica Gunning and Nicola Coughlan for Studiocanal, and was recently cast in Paul Greengrass' Focus Features thriller 'The Rage' about the Peasants' Revolt in 14th century England.

Among Garfield's other credits are 'We Live in Time,' 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' and 'Hacksaw Ridge.' The latter two landed him Oscar nominations for best actor, and for 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' he won a Golden Globe Award.

On TV, he earned an Emmy nomination for 'Under the Banner of Heaven', reported Variety.

Andrew Garfield is also popular for his role in Marvel's 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.

