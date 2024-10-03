Andrew Garfield calls return to Spider-Man a "healing" experience

Washington [US], October 3 : Actor Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his surprise return as Spider-Man in the 2021 film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

In an interview, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who reprised his role as Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, described the experience as "really healing," especially after the uncertainty surrounding his involvement in the franchise following the cancellation of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'.

After the second installment in the series did not achieve expected success, Garfield's tenure as Spider-Man was left in limbo.

However, the opportunity to join the multiverse storyline in 'No Way Home' reinvigorated his connection to the character.

"I love that character, and it brings joy," Garfield stated, adding, "If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the role again, Garfield expressed openness, contingent on the project's potential impact.

"For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was a massive success, grossing nearly USD 2 billion worldwide after its release in December 2021.

Despite uncertainty surrounding a potential fourth installment, Tom Holland mentioned in June 2023 that he and producers had engaged in discussions about a sequel.

"The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why," Holland revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reports also indicate that Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4', with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers set to write the script.

Marvel head Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal will produce the film, which will see Holland reprise his role as the beloved superhero.

Garfield's reflections come as he prepares for the release of his new film, 'We Live in Time', alongside Florence Pugh.

This project marks his return to a leading role after a two-year hiatus. "I think I'm excited to work again in a different way," he shared. "I feel looser, I feel less precious. I feel more joyful. I feel more aware."

As Garfield embraces this new chapter, he remains enthusiastic about the joys of acting, stating, "I can feel a lot more pleasure and a lot more enjoyment, play and freedom."

