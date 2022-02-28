Andrew Garfield makes debut as a couple with girlfriend Alyssa Miller at 2022 SAG Awards

As a nominee at the 2022 SAG Awards, Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield's evening also doubled as a date night for him and girlfriend Alyssa Miller, as the duo made their official debut as a couple.

According to E! News, Andrew, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in 'tick, tick...BOOM!', matched his other half by wearing an all-black suit with silver pinstripe detail paired with a black button-down.

As for her ensemble, Alyssa wore a black boyfriend blazer with matching pants, complete with a white ruffle button-down shirt underneath.

The pair's glamorous date night came less than a month after they were spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu, California on February 13.

While their outfits for that particular date may have differed, one similarity between them was crystal clear, they were both grinning from ear to ear.

An eyewitness told E! News of the two, that they "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."

( With inputs from ANI )

