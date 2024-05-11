Andy Sarks to reprise 'Gollum' in new 'Lord of the Rings' movie

Washington [US], May 11 : Warner Bros. has announced new movies in the 'Lord of the Rings' series, with an anticipated 2026 release and which will "explore storylines yet to be told."

During Warner Bros. Discovery's first-quarter earnings conference call, CEO David Zaslav confirmed the news, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first instalment of this new saga, titled 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' (working title), will focus on the enigmatic character Gollum.

Notably, actor Andy Serkis, renowned for his portrayal of Gollum in the original trilogy, will both star in and direct this film.

Director Peter Jackson, along with his longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are deeply involved in the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they will oversee the script development, with Boyens and Walsh taking charge of the screenplay.

Expressing their enthusiasm, the trio emphasized their dedication to J R R Tolkien's rich mythology and their pride in embarking on another epic adventure.

Serkis, echoing their sentiments, expressed his excitement at reuniting with Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens, alongside Warner Bros. and the entire filmmaking team. The involvement of these seasoned professionals ensures a promising journey back to Middle-earth.

CEO David Zaslav highlighted the significant opportunity these new films present for Warner Bros.'s theatrical business, recognizing the enduring appeal and success of the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise.

With the original trilogy set for a remastered and extended re-release this summer, the anticipation for the new films is palpable.

The announcement comes amidst Amazon's own ambitious plans for a 'Lord of the Rings' television series, potentially leading to a competitive landscape.

However, the involvement of Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens in the film franchise is likely to reassure loyal fans concerned about the direction of the new adaptations.

As preparations for the new saga unfold, fans eagerly await further details and glimpses into the mystical world of Middle-earth.

