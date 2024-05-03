Anees Bazmee shares throwback pics with David Dhawan to celebrate 34 years of 'Swarg'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently took to social media to mark the 34th anniversary of 'Swarg,' which was released in 1990.

Bazmee shared some throwback pictures from the sets of 'Swarg' and wrote, "Celebrating 34 years of 'Swarg! This was the start of a superhit trio of @govinda_herono1, #DavidDhawan, and I. I'm really thankful for this incredible collaboration which led to many big entertaining films. A very enjoyable journey."

In the first picture, Anees Bazmee and David Dhawan can be seen sitting together, looking relaxed and natural in front of the camera.

The next picture is in black and white and appears to capture an ongoing discussion between Anees, David, and Rajesh Khanna.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6eAwcXtrIg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Actor Arjun Kapoor quickly responded to the nostalgic photos, commenting, "Masters of Comedy."

Fans too chimed in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Two masters & Super duper hit No.1 Jodi [?]@aneesbazmee."

Another user commented, "You are a magician [?] you have given this industry some of its best films."

'Swarg' marked Bazmee's debut as a writer and is still considered a classic in Hindi cinema.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film starred Rajesh Khanna, Juhi Chawla, and Govinda in important roles. 'Swarg' received praise from critics and audiences alike and was one of the top-grossing films of 1990.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anees Bazmee is busy preparing for the third installment of the popular horror series 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' which stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor