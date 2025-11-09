Aneet Padda, Ahsaas Channa & Sahher Bambba: 2025 Proves to be a Year for Outsiders

2025 - A refreshing year to see a bunch of bright and determined outsiders establishing a solid space with their dedication to perform and to simply disappear into characters. Aneet Padda, Ahsaas Channa and Sahher Bambba made their presence felt, both on the big screens and on the OTT space as well. Here’s how they proved that 2025 is their year!

Ahsaas Channa: Ahsaas Channa owned 2025 with a string of releases, Half CA S2, Sisters S2, and her first Netflix film, Greater Kalesh. Recently released during Diwali, Greater Kalesh continues to win hearts by trending at a solid #4 on the OTT giant. Throughout the three releases, Ahsaas Channa served strikingly different performances from one another, and simply pulled off each one of them!

Sahher Bambba: Sahher Bambba emerged as a graceful game-changer with her debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Her grace, emotive impact and expressive eyes left a lasting impression, such that the audiences enjoyed seeing her light up frames without needing loud moments. As Karishma Talwar, Sahher touched corners of her role, from its poignant side to the breezy romantic parts, and it worked!

Aneet Padda: Aneet might still be a very fresh face for the industry, but her calm screen presence and a confident performance in Saiyaara, her debut film as a lead, highlighted that she’s here for the long haul. She seamlessly exuded a girl-next-door energy and balanced it well with ease in front of the camera to serve a memorable character, Vaani Batra. The rising star is already gearing up for her next, Nyaya.

What binds these outsiders is their grit. At times when known faces are already showing up on the screens with massy projects and larger-than-life spectacles, these outsiders are simply betting on relatability and honesty. All the love and appreciation received from the audiences only proves that they care about sincerity and the intent to perform!