Aneet Padda to start 'Shakti Shalini' after giving her college final year exams

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Aneet Padda, who was recently seen in the blockbuster “Shakti Shalini”, is set to appear for her college final-year exams in December-January, after which she will begin work on her next film, “Shakti Shalini”.

A source said: “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

The actress is pursuing B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science, according to the source.

The source said: “Aneet is currently studying for her final-year examinations. She is pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and is neck deep balancing work and studies.”

“Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front.”

Shakti Shalini is by Dinesh Vijan for his blockbuster Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s (MHCU) project. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

Aneet began her career with a brief role in the drama Salaam Venky in 2022 and had her first lead role as a member of a boarding school in the Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

She made her breakthrough as a songwriter diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri. The film follows passionate lovers navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.

It emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.

Talking about Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), their latest release is “Thamma” starring Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor