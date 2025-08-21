'Anemone' trailer out: Daniel Day-Lewis returns to screen, reunites with "older brother" in horror drama

Washington DC [US], August 21 : Oscar-winning Daniel Day-Lewis is out of retirement with the film 'Anemone' directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis. The makers have shared the trailer of the film.

The film, which marks Daniel Day-Lewis's first role in eight years, co-stars Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green and Samantha Morton, according to Variety.

As per the logline, "the Northern England-set film begins as a middle-aged man (Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationshipone that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," as quoted by Variety.

Focus Features, the official production banner of the film, shared the official trailer of the film on Thursday.

Daniel Day-Lewis' last movie prior to retirement was Paul Thomas Anderson's 2017 period drama 'Phantom Thread.'

The role earned him his sixth Oscar nomination for best actor.

He previously won in the category for his performances in 1989's 'My Left Foot,' 2007's 'There Will Be Blood', and 2012's 'Lincoln.'

Day-Lewis, considered one of the finest actors of the modern era, has also received a number of BAFTAs, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over the course of his career, reported Variety.

This is the second time that Day-Lewis has come out of retirement, as the actor previously took a hiatus in 1997 to become a shoemaker in Italy after appearing in Jim Sheridan's 'The Boxer.'

He returned in 2002 to play Billy the Butcher in Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York.'

'Anemone,' the feature directorial debut of Ronan Day-Lewis, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

It will debut the film in limited release on October 3 before expanding it nationwide on October 10.

