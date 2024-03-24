Aneri Vajani amps up Holi spirit with Big B's track 'Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali'

Mumbai, March 24 Actress Aneri Vajani said whenever she remembers Holi festival, she recalls the iconic track ‘Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali’ featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, from the 1981 movie ’Silsila’.

The actress also shared about ‘memorable’ childhood memories, hitting people with coloured balloons.

The diva plays the lead character Gauri in the mystical revenge thriller ‘Baghin’.

Aneri, who is known for her work in ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Beyhadh’ said: “Whenever I remember Holi, I remember the song 'Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali.' My childhood memories of this day are very memorable, and we used to enjoy Holi a lot. We used to hit anyone passing by with coloured balloons, and we used to have a lot of fun doing that.”

“We used to start early in the morning and play Holi until the very end in the evening. As for this Holi, I haven't made any special plans because the next day after Holi is also my birthday, so it's a double excitement for me, and I always play Holi with dry colours because I feel we should save water,” added Aneri.

The show revolves around the character of ‘Gauri’ played by Aneri, who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan) but due to unforeseen circumstances has to get married to Veer’s brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).

Some unfateful event leads her to getting possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), who embarks on a vengeful journey against those responsible for her demise.

'Baghin' airs on Star Bharat.

