Ang Lee to direct 'Old Gold Mountain'

Washington DC [US], June 6 : Acclaimed filmmaker Ang Lee is all set to direct 'Old Gold Mountain', an adaptation of C. Pam Zhang's debut novel, How Much of These Hills Is Gold.

Hansol Jung penned the movie adaptation, which tells the journey of two orphaned immigrants, reported Deadline.

The 2020 novel follows "Lucy and Sam, newly orphaned children of immigrants who suddenly are alone in a land that refutes their existence. Fleeing the threats of their western mining town, they set off to bury their father in the only way that will set them free from their past. Along the way, they encounter giant buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, the spectre of a ravaged landscape, as well as family secrets, sibling rivalry and glimpses of a different kind of future," as per the outlet.

Ang Lee was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, which was held on February 8, 2025. Lee, the Academy Award-winning director behind masterpieces such as Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi, will become the 37th filmmaker in history to receive this distinguished honour.

Lee's career began in the early 1990s with films like The Wedding Banquet, but he became a global sensation with his films 'Crouching Tiger', 'Hidden Dragon', 'Brokeback Mountain', and 'Life of Pi'. The latter earned Lee an Academy Award for Best Director.

A member of the DGA since 1996, Lee has earned multiple nominations and awards from the guild. He has been nominated for the DGA Award for Feature Film four times, winning the honour in 2000 for 'Crouching Tiger', 'Hidden Dragon' and in 2005 for 'Brokeback Mountain'.Lee's contributions to the film industry were also celebrated by the DGA in 2018 with a special recognition for his support of American culture through his work in film and television.

Jung most recently worked on the Apple TV+ series Pachinko, reported Deadline.

