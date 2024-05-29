'Angaaron’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ oozes chemistry between Allu Arjun, Rashmika

Mumbai, May 29 The second single 'Angaaron (The Couple Song)’ from the highly-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was released on Wednesday. The video of the song stars National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and actress Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

The song, composed by National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad, has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal

The video gives a glimpse into actual sets of the film with a palpable chemistry between Allu and Rashmika. Director Sukumar can also be seen enjoying shooting this song and dancing to the choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s notes with rest of the cast and crew.

The lyrics of the song incorporate the words “Sami” and “Srivalli”, the titles of the chartbuster songs from the first installment of the film.

The track has been released in six different languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The lyrical video features catchy hook steps that are sure to rule the Instagram Reels. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

