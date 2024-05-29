'Angaaron' The Couple Song from Pushpa 2 Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Lyrical Video Out (Watch Now)

Fever of Pushpa and Srivalli is back in form with the Lyrical Video of Pushpa 2 'Angaaron'. The couple song is out now. A few days ago, the makers released the promo video which created excitement among fans. This lyrical video has now become a new favorite among fans as they groove to the track.

In song Rashmika and Allu are seen practicing the dance steps of their new song and in the end, they perform hook steps. Last week, Rashmika Mandanna also excited her fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip, hinting at a thrilling comeback for the characters Srivalli and Pushpa. This added to the already high anticipation for both the song and the upcoming movie.