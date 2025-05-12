Angad Bedi Hails Virat Kohli as ‘The King’ After Former India Skipper's Retirement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, after playing for whole 17 years. This announcement came as a shocking waves for cricket and specially Kohli fans. Many expressed their sadness on social media after this sudden announcement. Angad Bedi, the Bollywood actor, who has a strong connection to cricket as his father, Bishan Singh Bedi, was a renowned Indian cricketer. Angad himself played cricket up to the Under-19 level for Delhi, got emotional after hearing this news. Angad Bedi took his Instagram story, "You had one more England tour in you cheekoo..You had it in you.. We will miss you in whites."

The actor further added, "Test cricket without you will be hard to watch.. A tear rolls as I read your retirement post... You have given your sweat and blood playing for India. Wished to see the Test cap #269 go from the field.. Thank you for all the memories.. @virat kohli hail the king love to you and the family". "Go well my brother and thank you for the memories. Aaaja Bhangra Paaiye!! Rona na nikal jaave kithe," he captioned the post.

In an emotional Instagram post, Virat reflected on his 14 years in Test cricket, noting the profound impact the format had on him. He described the personal significance of playing in whites and the enduring memories created through unseen moments. Stepping away from the format, while difficult, felt right, as he felt he had given everything and received even more in return. He expressed deep gratitude for the game, his teammates, and the fans, vowing to cherish his Test career.