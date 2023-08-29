Angad Bedi shares BTS pictures with ‘Ghoomer’ director R Balki

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Angad Bedi, who is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and critics for his performance in ‘Ghoomer’ on Tuesday shared pictures with the director R Balki.

Taking to Angad treated fans with behind-the-scenes from the movie featuring R Balki.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Bugger learn how to romance.. #rbalki.”

Revolving around the life of a young and talented paraplegic cricketer, portrayed by Saiyami Kher, the film also features legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

In the film, Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

Angad Bedi, who stars in the film in a pivotal role, earlier expressed his happiness on receiving the opportunity to share the screen space with his father Bishan Singh Bedi and other co-stars.

He said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together."

He added, " It’s iconic because both AB and Big B, and my father and I are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for the film, and I’m excited my dad will be seen on screen in this amazing film that is dedicated to the sports he most loves and has contributed to."

Meanwhile, he is all set to make his debut in South films with 'Hi Nanna', which features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

'Hi Nanna' is touted to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. Shouryuv directed the film, which will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.

