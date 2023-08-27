Angad Bedi showers love for 'wifey' Neha Dhupia on her birthday, check out his adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : As it's actor Neha Dhupia's birthday today, her loved ones have been making sure to make her feel extra special on her special day.

Her husband and actor Angad Bedi took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video of him wishing Neha a very happy birthday.

The video shows Neha kissing and hugging both the children Mehr and Guriq, while Angad is singing the happy birthday song.

"Happy birthday to the best friend..girlfriend...Wifey..mommy!!! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter... we love you...you make it all worth it!! From Mehr... Guriq...and Papa. @nehadhupia," Angad captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwbvxsCoql4/

Angad's wish for Neha has garnered loads of likes and comments.

Reacting to the post, Neha, who turned 43 on Sunday, commented, "I love you baby (a string of red heart emojis)."

"That's such a coolest and sweetest bday wish! Happiest bday to gorgeous Neha," a fan commented.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad Bedi was recently seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

Neha Dhupia will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor