Angad Bedi takes inspiration from Salman Khan to play romantic character

Angad Bedi is said to be taking a nostalgic dive into the most romantic era of Bollywood with his upcoming debut in South cinema in the film "Hi Nanna." Paying homage and taking a cue from one of the most beloved romantic films of the late '90s, Angad's character, Arvind, draws inspiration from Salman Khan's iconic role as Aman in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." "Hi Nanna," a Telugu film set to release in dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, marks Angad Bedi's foray into the vibrant world of South Indian cinema. The film explores the nuances of love, sacrifice, and the greater good, reminiscent of the timeless narrative presented in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

In the film, Angad plays the love interest of Mrunal, with striking similarities to Salman Khan's portrayal of Aman, the selfless lover who sacrifices his own feelings for the happiness of his beloved. This subtle nod to the iconic character adds a nostalgic touch to "Hi Nanna," resonating with audiences across generations who hold a special place for the classic romance of the late '90s.Speaking about it, Angad said, “People will find a lot of similarity between the character I play of Arvind in Hi Nanna and Aman which was played by Salman Bhai in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Though I don’t think one can compare to the great Salman bhai, it is fair. But yeah that character does have similarities. When I even read the script it reminded me of Aman from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Hi Nanna is a modern love story, but because Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such an important film and changed the romance genre forever, Hi Nanna in many ways will remind people of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, especially my character, Arvind. But yeah those are some big shoes to fill and I have earnestly given my best to the character of Arvind in the most honest way possible”.