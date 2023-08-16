Angelina Jolie appoints 15-year-old daughter Vivienne as her assistant on upcoming Broadway production

California [US], August 16 : Angelina Jolie has hired her youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, to be her assistant on the upcoming Broadway production of ‘The Outsiders’, reported Page Six.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement, referring to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who was an actress and producer until her death in 2007.

“She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” the actress added.

Vivienne "fell in love" with the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel when she went with her mother to the world premiere in San Diego, California, earlier this year, according to a source close to the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ star.

“Angelina has been taking her daughter Vivienne to the theatre since she was a little girl. Angelina and Vivienne met with S.E. Hinton, who was around Vivienne’s age when she wrote the novel,” the insider explained.

Additionally, the source noted the conversation with Hinton inspired the Oscar winner to take on the lead producer role for the show’s Broadway run, reported Page Six.

As per a source close to Jolie, she wanted the musical to “resonate with young people.”

“She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway,” they explained.

As per Page Six, Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, are the youngest children of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who have been locked in a years-long battle over their French property, Château Miraval. The former couple also share Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22. They raised their six children together until they broke up in 2016 after 12 years together. The pair legally became exes in 2019. But Vivienne isn’t the only child following in her parent’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.

For Angelina Jolie's upcoming movie, ‘Without Blood’, which was shot in Italy last year, both Maddox and Pax served as assistant directors.

The ‘Maleficent’ star’s eldest child has also been studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea since 2019. Zahara, for her part, started her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta in 2022, while Shiloh proved she may have a career in performing ahead of her when a video of her dancing surfaced that same year, reported Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor